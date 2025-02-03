Grammys: Tems beats Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, wins Best African Music Performance

ANigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer, Tems, has won the 67th Grammy Awards for Best African Music Performance.

The awards took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Tems clinched the award with her love song “Love Me Jeje”, defeating “Tomorrow by Yemi Alade, MMS by Asake featuring Wizkid, Sensational by Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay, and Higher by Burna Boy.

Receiving the award, Tems said: “Dear God, thank you so much for putting me on this stage and bringing me this team.”

She also dedicated the award to her mother.

Tems, 29, now has more Grammy awards than any other Nigerian artiste.

The award marks her second Grammy win.

In 2023, she won the Best Melodic Rap Performance for the song ‘Wait For U’ with American hip-hop stars Future and Drake. (NAN)