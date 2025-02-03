✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Entertainment

Grammys: Tems beats Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, wins Best African Music Performance

tems
tems

ANigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer, Tems, has won the 67th Grammy Awards for Best African Music Performance.

The awards took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Tems clinched the award with her love song “Love Me Jeje”, defeating “Tomorrow by Yemi Alade, MMS by Asake featuring Wizkid, Sensational by Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay, and Higher by Burna Boy.

SPONSOR AD

Receiving the award, Tems said: “Dear God, thank you so much for putting me on this stage and bringing me this team.”

She also dedicated the award to her mother.

Tems, 29, now has more Grammy awards than any other Nigerian artiste.

The award marks her second Grammy win.

In 2023, she won the Best Melodic Rap Performance for the song ‘Wait For U’ with American hip-hop stars Future and Drake. (NAN)

Sponsored

Update: In 2025, Nigerians have been approved to earn US Dollars as salary while living in Nigeria.


Click here to learn how it works.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories