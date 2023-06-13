Grammy Awards introduces ‘Best African Music Performance’ category

The Grammy Awards, simply known as the Grammys, an award ceremony which is presented by the Recording Academy of the United States to recognize “outstanding”…

The Grammy Awards, simply known as the Grammys, an award ceremony which is presented by the Recording Academy of the United States to recognize “outstanding” achievements in the music industry has added a new category to its award.

For its 2024 edition, the Recording Academy, organiser of the Grammys, has included the ‘Best African Music Performance’. category. In a statement via its Instagram page on Tuesday, the award organiser said the newly added category will feature 19 music genres across Africa.

The statement read, “Our goal at the #RecordingAcademy is to recognize and honour the very best in music from across the globe. Every year, we strive to accurately represent and celebrate the various cultures, influences and genres that shape our world and provide the soundtrack to our lives.

“Today, we’re proud to announce a new category for the 66th GRAMMY Awards – Best African Music Performance. This track and singles Category recognizes recordings that utilize unique local expressions from across the African continent. Highlighting regional melodic, harmonic and rhythmic musical traditions, the Category includes but is not limited to the Afrobeat, Afro-fusion, Afro Pop, Afrobeats, Alte, Amapiano, Bongo Flava, Genge, Kizomba, Chimurenga, High Life, Fuji, Kwassa, Ndombolo, Mapouka, Ghanaian Drill, Afro-House, South African Hip-Hop, and Ethio Jazz genres. Learn more at the link in our bio. #GRAMMYs.”

