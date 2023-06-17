Grammy Awards introduce Best African Music Performance category

The Recording Academy confirmed the addition of new categories to the 2024 Grammy Awards. The newly created categories include Best Alternative Jazz Album, Best Pop…

The Recording Academy confirmed the addition of new categories to the 2024 Grammy Awards. The newly created categories include Best Alternative Jazz Album, Best Pop Dance Recording, and Best African Music Performance.

The introduction of the Best African Music Performance category represents excellent news for African musicians, particularly for Afrobeats, whose music has helped to popularise Africa around the world.

Before the new Best African Music Performance category was created, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Femi Kuti, and Angelique Kidjo, among other African and Nigerian music icons, competed for the Best Global Music Performance award.

