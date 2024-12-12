Graduation celebration turns tragic as 3 students die, 30 others injured

Three Borno State University students are feared dead and more than 30 others injured in a road accident as they celebrated their graduation in Maiduguri, on Wednesday.

The accident occurred around 5:15pm in the Moranti suburb along the Maiduguri/Damaturu highway.

Witnesses said the students were in a jubilant mood when a Coaster bus carrying them collided with a truck, resulting in the death of three of them on the spot.

One witness said, “At least three people have died, and 30 others were injured when the bus carrying the students celebrating their graduation was hit by a Dangote truck.”

He said the injured students were rushed to Umaru Shehu Hospital and the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) for medical attention.

Ali Mallam Gana, Vice President of the National Union of Borno State Students (NUBOSS), Borno State chapter, confirmed the incident, stating that two people had been confirmed dead, and 23 others were severely wounded.

He also mentioned that three students were in critical condition.

“As we speak, the Commissioner for Education and the Vice Chancellor of Borno State University are at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), where they are assisting with the treatment of the injured students.

“The bus, filled with students returning home after the school semester, was struck by the Dangote truck. This led to the loss of two lives and 23 others severally wounded,” Gana said.

He added that they were yet to ascertain the number of casualties as some were receiving treatment in various hospitals.