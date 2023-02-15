Graduate drowns in Abuja hotel’s pool

A woman, Ms Promise Ekong, who completed her one-year mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) year in November, 2022, has reportedly drowned in a swimming…

A woman, Ms Promise Ekong, who completed her one-year mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) year in November, 2022, has reportedly drowned in a swimming pool of a hotel in Gwarinpa Estate, Abuja.

The late Ekong, an indigene of Boki LGA of Cross River State, reportedly drowned while having fun in the swimming pool last week Wednesday.

It was learnt that the management of the hotel immediately reported her death as an accident to the police, but that the family members of the victim disagreed, arguing that there was foul play.

A family member of the victim, who spoke to Daily Trust anonymously, said they would pursue the matter until the cause of her death was unraveled.

He said, “It is not today she has been swimming. She did use swimming pools very well before her demise. We were shocked about the incident. The management is yet to tell us the truth.”

When contacted, the spokesperson of FCT Police Command, Josephine Adeh, said the incident was reported at the Gwarimpa Divisional Police Headquarters by one Abang Paul, a male resident of SNCO 1, Lungi Barracks, Abuja.

She said, “On Wednesday, 8th February, 2023, at about 5:35pm, the Gwarimpa Divisional Police Headquarters received a report from one Abang Paul, a male resident of SNCO 1 Lungi Barracks, Abuja, that one Yakubu Mohammed, a male lodger at Stanzel Hotel, Gwarimpa, had earlier called to inform him that his sister, one Promise Ekong, a female resident of 21 Corner Shop, First Avenue, Gwarimpa, who was reported earlier swimming in the pool, was noticed to have suddenly stopped moving.

“Upon receipt of the information, a team of Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) swung into action and visited the scene of the incident. Ekong was rushed to the hospital where she was sadly confirmed dead.

“The deceased has been deposited at the mortuary and an investigation into situations surrounding the unfortunate incident has commenced. Developments will be subsequently communicated.”