Gowon: Why I shunned partisan politics

A former Head of States, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (retd.) has explained why he has so far refused to align with any of the nation’s political parties or joined partisan politics in the country.

The 90-year-old elder statesman gave the explanation on Wednesday in Abuja when he received the League of Northern Democrats (LND) led by a former Kano State governor and Sardaunan Kano, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau.

Daily Trust reports that Gen. Gowon who ruled Nigeria as a military leader for nine years, before being ousted by the Gen. Ibrahim Babangida military led junta.

He has since refused to be associated with the nation’s multi-party democracy, unlike some of the nation’s military leaders, who were active in politics.

“I am not affiliated with any political party. My only allegiance is to Nigeria. My profession (military) shaped my belief in serving the country above all else, and I’ve avoided partisan politics.

“I encourage others to think beyond regional interests and focus on Nigeria as a whole. Differences in opinion are natural, but they should never prevent us from working together to resolve issues for the good of the country.

“I’ve always believed in taking the best from all ideologies, be it socialism, capitalism, or others, and applying them for the greater good. During my time in government, we valued diverse perspectives, but decisions were always made in the interest of the people and the nation,” Gowon said.

He expressed hope that the guests’ mission was not just about returning to the old thinking where every region prioritised theirs.

“My position has always been that whatever the north does must serve the greater interest of Nigeria. From your speech, I understand that this is your intention—to ensure the north, in its current state, focuses on national unity.

“It was for this reason that I supported the creation of multiple states, to prevent any one region from becoming too powerful and threatening the country’s unity,” he added.

Earlier, the Chairman of League of Northern Democrats (LND), Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, spoke on the 90th birthday of Gen Gowon.

He said, “First, let us congratulate you on your 90th birthday, a milestone that reflects a life of unparalleled service and dedication to our great nation. As Dr. Akinwumi Adesina so eloquently articulated in his paper as Guest Speaker during the celebration, your vision and legacy remain cornerstones of Nigeria’s progress.

“Indeed, as former President Olusegun Obasanjo also aptly observed then, you are one of the few leaders whose exemplary deeds are celebrated during their lifetime.

Sir, we proudly stand with all well-meaning Nigerians to uphold and champion the legacy of unity and integrity that you so manifestly embody.”

Shekarau said that the LND was born out of a shared sense of urgency and responsibility among northern elites to address the critical challenges facing the region.

“Together, we seek to reposition the North as a bastion of political, economic and cultural influence – a North that reclaims its historical role as a beacon of leadership in Nigeria.

“There is very little we can tell you that you may not have averted your mind on. But the challenges we face today, disunity, poverty, illiteracy, insecurity, drug addiction and the erosion of societal values, demand urgent and deliberate action.

“As you have often reminded us, if people do not rise to address their own issues, no one else will. This ethos of self-reliance and collective responsibility inspired the formation of the LND as a platform for proactive and collaborative solutions to our problems,” Shekarau said.

He also said that the organisation is planning a Northern Nigerian Political Summit in Kaduna to bring together stakeholders and leaders of thought to deliberate on their shared challenges and chart a new course for progress.