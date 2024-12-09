Govt urged to partner with religious bodies for devt

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), City of David Parish, has advised the government to partner with genuine religious bodies to bring speedy development in the country.

The pastor-in-charge of the parish, Gbolade Okenla gave the advice weekend during the welfare and medical outreach at the persons with disabilities community in Karomajiji, Airport Road in Abuja.

Pastor Okenla also called on religious bodies to take the initiative and do more than the government so that, “a little drop of water can make a mighty ocean.”

SPONSOR AD

He said it is part of the vision of the church and the General Overseer, Pastor E.A. Adeboye to reach out to neighbours and communities to show them the love of Christ during the Christmas season.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Director of the Social Development Secretariat of the FCT, Dr Sani Amar Rabe, noted the efforts of the government to rehabilitate persons with disabilities through various skills like tailoring, fashion-designing and ICT to enable them attain self-actualisation.