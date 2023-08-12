Govt to prosecute film makers abusing LASTMA uniforms, kits

The management of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has warned that it will prosecute film makers and producers over unauthorised use of…

The management of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has warned that it will prosecute film makers and producers over unauthorised use of its uniforms and kits in films.

Recall that the Nigeria Police Force had also advised film makers to desist from unauthorised use of its uniform and kits.

General Manager of LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba, yesterday frowned at the manner in which movie and skit makers portray LASTMA institution, using their uniforms without recourse to constituted authority.

Section 79 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015 criminalises the unauthorised use of LASTMA uniforms and kits.

Oreagba gave the warning after seeing a fully kitted actress with LASTMA uniform in a Yoruba film titled ‘Gbogbo Lowo’ and other skits on different social media.

