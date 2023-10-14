Govt to establish modular refineries, gas turbines

The Delta State Government has mandated its Ministry of Oil and Gas to establish modular refineries, gas turbines as well as invest in marginal oil…

The Delta State Government has mandated its Ministry of Oil and Gas to establish modular refineries, gas turbines as well as invest in marginal oil wells.

The State Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Olorogun Vincent Oyibode made this known while defending the 2024 proposed budget of the ministry at the Ministry of Economic Planning in Asaba.

Oyibode said the mandate to establish modular refineries, gas turbines as well as invest in marginal oil wells in the state was given by the Transition Committee set up in preparation for the inauguration of the Governor Sheriff Oborevwori-led government.

He also disclosed that Shell Petroleum and Development Company (SPDC) would soon return to the oil rich city of Warri for business.

He added that the country manager and chief executive officer of the company would soon visit the governor for further discussions.

He assured that the ministry would maintain harmonious relationship with oil and gas firms and their host communities to generate more revenue to the government as well as provide more job opportunities for Deltans.

