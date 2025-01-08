Gov’t to deploy security personnel in every village in A/Ibom

Akwa Ibom state government has concluded plans to deploy security operatives to every village in the state.

Governor Umo Eno stated this on Tuesday in Uyo while receiving the new Commissioner of Police, Baba Mohammed Azare, who paid a courtesy visit to his office.

Eno stated that the government was raising its local security group, Ibom Community Watch, to enhance community policing.

SPONSOR AD

He mentioned that the state government would give the police the necessary support to enable it to combat crime and maintain peace and security in the state, adding that Ibom Community Watch would provide them with the necessary information needed.