✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Gov’t to deploy security personnel in every village in A/Ibom

Akwa Ibom state government has concluded plans to deploy security operatives to every village in the state.

Governor Umo Eno stated this on Tuesday in Uyo while receiving the new Commissioner of Police, Baba Mohammed Azare, who paid a courtesy visit to his office.

Eno stated that the government was raising its local security group, Ibom Community Watch, to enhance community policing.

SPONSOR AD

He mentioned that the state government would give the police the necessary support to enable it to combat crime and maintain peace and security in the state, adding that Ibom Community Watch would provide them with the necessary information needed.

 

Sponsored

Update: In 2025, Nigerians have been approved to earn US Dollars as salary while living in Nigeria.


Click here to learn how it works.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories