Govt sends delegation to assess needs of state varsity

The Kebbi State Government has sent a delegation to Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero to ascertain the level of its facilities, progress and needs.

The delegation was led by the Chief of Staff to the governor, Barrister Attahiru Maccido.

While addressing authorities of the university, Maccido explained that they were in the university to interact with its management and see things for themselves with the aim of providing the needs of the institution.

He assured the management of the school of readiness of the administration of Governor Nasiru Idris to strengthen the institution and attend to its needs so as to boost its performance.

Earlier, vice chancellor of the university, Prof Bashar Ladan Aliero briefed the delegation about remarkable achievements of the institution since its creation and pressing issues in the school that required the state government’s urgent attention.

While leading the delegation on a tour of some important facilities such as the library, College of Health Sciences, molecular laboratory of Faculty of Agriculture, students’ hostels and sports complex,the vice chancellor solicited for more support from the government to boost the institution’s academic performance.

