Govt procures N2.8bn fertiliser for farmers

The Gombe State government has approved the sum N2.8 billion for the procurement of 5,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser for the 2023 wet farming season.…

The Gombe State government has approved the sum N2.8 billion for the procurement of 5,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser for the 2023 wet farming season.

Addressing newsmen after the 30th executive council meeting, presided by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, the Commissioner of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, Muhammad Magaji Gettado, said the fertiliser to be procured is NPK 20-10-10 which is a higher version of the NPK 15-15 procured last year.

He explained that the fertiliser has already been supplied to the state, waiting for blending by TAK Agro, the company managing the state-owned fertiliser blending plant.

The commissioner added that the governor will disclose the subsidised price of the fertiliser during the flag off of the distribution expected to hold next month.