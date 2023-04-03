✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
News

Gov’t imposes curfew on Kaduna community over killings

By Mohammed Ibrahim Yaba

    By Mohammed Ibrahim Yaba
The Kaduna State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Sabon Garin Nassarawa-Tirkaniya in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.
According to the state government, the decision was reached following a breakdown of law and order which led to the killing of two citizens.
The state Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement on Monday that security agencies had been directed to enforce the curfew in the area.
He said  investigations had proceeded to restore peace and order in the affected community.
He urged the people to strictly observe the curfew, which takes effect immediately in the location, adding that updates would be communicated accordingly.
