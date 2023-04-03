Gov’t imposes curfew on Kaduna community over killings

The Kaduna State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Sabon Garin Nassarawa-Tirkaniya in Chikun Local Government Area of the state. According to the state…

The Kaduna State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Sabon Garin Nassarawa-Tirkaniya in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

According to the state government, the decision was reached following a breakdown of law and order which led to the killing of two citizens.

The state Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement on Monday that security agencies had been directed to enforce the curfew in the area. He said investigations had proceeded to restore peace and order in the affected community.

He urged the people to strictly observe the curfew, which takes effect immediately in the location, adding that updates would be communicated accordingly.