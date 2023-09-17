Govt distributes N1.080b cash grant, food stuff to residents

The Jigawa Government has distributed N1.08 billion cash grant and food stuff to the less privileged in the state. Governor Umar Namadi disclosed this…

The Jigawa Government has distributed N1.08 billion cash grant and food stuff to the less privileged in the state.

Governor Umar Namadi disclosed this while flagging off the second phase of palliatives distribution in Gumel area of the state.

Namadi said 47,410 bags of rice (50kg); 8,300 bags of maize (100kg) and 33,330 cartons of spaghetti will be shared to less privileged people across the 27 local government areas of the state.

The governor added that a cash grant of N10, 000 will also be provided to 4,000 vulnerable people in each of the 27 LGAs.

“In all, we hope 10,800 people will benefit from this in each LGA and this will total about N1.08bn,” Namadi said.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...