Govt deploys security to Aladja, Ogbe-Ijoh over communal crisis

The Delta State Government has deployed security agencies to the warring Aladja and Ogbe-Ijoh communities in Udu and Warri South-West local government areas to restore normalcy to the areas.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, who disclosed this to newsmen on Friday, called on the warring communities to cease fire and eschew all forms of fighting over the intractable land dispute.

Daily Trust Saturday reports that the governor assured that the state government would revisit the white paper on the crisis to bring a lasting solution to the crisis.

Oborevwori also warned that the government would no longer tolerate further breach of peace in the two communities.

He urged leaders and youths of the communities to preach peaceful co-existence rather than taking up arms against themselves over land disputes.

He threatened that government will not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law on anyone found to be instigating crises between both communities.

