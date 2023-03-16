Gov’ship polls: NSCDC asks officers to protect national assets

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Wednesday said it has put in place a robust security arrangement geared towards the success of…

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Wednesday said it has put in place a robust security arrangement geared towards the success of Saturday’s governorship and state assembly elections.

NSCDC spokesman, Olusola Odumosu, in a statement, said the move was to ensure that the Independent National Electoral Commission’s staff, election materials and citizens were secured during the elections.

NSCDC Commandant-General, Ahmed Audi, according to the statement, said efforts to curb disruption of the voting process necessitated the deployment of personnel to old and newly discovered flashpoints.

He charged the personnel to protect critical national assets and infrastructural domains where vandalism of public utilities frequently occurred.

He said the already deployed 102,000 officers and men, who had been properly trained in regimentation, crowd control, arms bearing and election management techniques, were to ensure full security coverage of the election.

Audi also charged all personnel on election duty to observe the rules of engagement and get themselves acquainted with the Standard Operating Procedure, the Code of Ethics and the Electoral Act.

He warned against any form of misconduct, compromise or accidental discharge, saying such acts were unpardonable.