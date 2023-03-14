Gov’ship polls: JAMB shifts mock-UTME to March 30

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has shifted the 2023 mock-UTME earlier scheduled for March 16 to March 30. The board said the shift in…

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has shifted the 2023 mock-UTME earlier scheduled for March 16 to March 30.

The board said the shift in date was partly owing to the change in the date for the gubernatorial and state assembly elections earlier scheduled to hold on March 11 but moved to 18 March 18.

Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, JAMB, Fabian Benjamin, in a statement yesterday, said candidates, who registered early and indicated their willingness to take the mock-UTME, would be notified as to when to print their Mock-UTME notification slip which would contain their centres and other details.