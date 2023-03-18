Gov’ship polls: Court orders INEC to upload results to IREV

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to transmit the results of the governorship and state assembly elections…

Justice Obiora Egwuatu, on Friday, also ordered the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) to upload the scanned copy of EC8A to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IREV) immediately after the elections in Akwa Ibom.

The judge further ordered INEC to paste results EC60 (E) at polling units after completing the EC8A result sheets in the state.

He further directed INEC to enforce compliance of section 27(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022 in the distribution of electoral materials during the conduct of the polls in the state by engaging independent, competent and reliable logistics companies.

The suit followed an application by the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom State, Uduakobong Udoh and 13 state House of Assembly candidates, through their counsel, Moses Uzoh-Abia.

They had sought seven reliefs seeking to compel INEC to comply with the provisions of clauses 37 and 38 of INEC guidelines and regulations for the 2023 general elections.