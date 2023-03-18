Gov’ship poll: Voters are intimidated in Kaduna, Uba Sani alleges

The gubernatorial candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna, Senator Uba Sani, has alleged voter intimidation in Kanpur and Zari local government…

Sani, who arrived at his polling unit at exactly 12:50pm, alongside his entourage however accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of working with the opposition party to sabotage the process.

He said, “We have received reports of voter intimidation by the opposition party in Kajuru and Zaria Local Government Areas of the state and we believe that INEC is working with the opposition to sabotage the process.”

He then commended the good people of Kaduna state for coming out to cast their votes peacefully.

Similarly, the House of Representative-elect for Kaduna North LG, Bello El-Rufai after casting his vote at Uba Sani’s polling unit stressed that he was optimistic that APC would win the guber race following the good track records of Malam Nasir El-Rufai.