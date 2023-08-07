Gov’ship poll: People must rise against old order to save Bayelsa — LP candidate

The Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, Engr Udengs Eradiri, has urged the common people, especially youths, to rise up against the…

The Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, Engr Udengs Eradiri, has urged the common people, especially youths, to rise up against the old order to save the state.

Eradiri said that with courage, determination, dedication and desire to protect the future of common Bayelsans, the youths could turn around the fortunes of the state on November 11, by voting for a new order powered by his candidature.

Speaking at a town hall meeting in the Odioma community in Brass LGA, the home of his running mate, Commodore Benjamin Natus (Rtd), Eradiri lamented that the old order had failed to progressively drive the economic comparative advantages of the state to develop Bayelsa.

He said coastal communities and ocean cities like Odioma held the key to unlocking the resource potential capable of birthing a new Bayelsa.

He further said, “This is the richest place in Bayelsa State. I am not here to play politics with you people. Odioma has a free trade zone status. Every developed nation of the world ensures that they idolise their ocean cities. We are the only people that are joking about our ocean wealth. Odioma is the blue economy.

“So, if somebody is playing politics with the road to Odioma or to Brass, he doesn’t understand the issues. The road is a necessity to unlock the wealth for Bayelsa. The jobs for our young people are here, they don’t see it. I am here to talk to young people; it is time to take leadership.”

On education and skills development, Eradiri said, “There are no teachers in our primary schools. We are going to employ teachers, train them and pay their arrears, promotions and all that.

He further said that when elected his administration would revive Bayelsa’s economy with agriculture, adding that Bayelsa must attain self-sufficiency in food production.

