Gov’ship poll: IGP meets CPs, others behind closed-doors

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, on Monday held a closed-door meeting with 37 Commissioners of Police superintending over the internal security of 36 States of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory ahead of the governorship elections slated for next Saturday.

Daily Trust reports that the meeting, which started about 10:35 am and was held at the Force Headquarters, had some Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIG), Assistant Inspectors-General (AIG) and other strategic commanders in attendance.

Speaking before the meeting commenced, Baba told journalists that the gathering had three pertinent objectives among which is the charge to the senior officers to prepare for post-election security challenges that may arise after the polls in their respective States.

He said, "I welcome you all to this crucial meeting which was convened for three critical objectives. First, is to interface with and debrief strategic field officers who directly coordinated all the 36 States of the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections.

"This is towards drawing on their practical experiences for informed feedback that will aid us in evaluating our operational performance and identifying logistics gaps and other challenges that might have been experienced during the exercise. "Second is to assess the security situation at all levels in the immediate aftermath of the 25th February 2023 sets of elections. This is with a view to identifying trends and patterns within the post-election security space, and to draw inferences on possible threats that may require mitigation ahead of the next rounds of the national electoral process on 11th March, 2023."

The police chief, who also disclosed that no fewer than 203 electoral offenders were arrested during the last Presidential and National Assembly elections, noted that 185 major incidents that would have thrown the country into chaos were averted nationwide.

He told newsmen that 18 firearms of various calibres were recovered from political thugs during the last exercise, adding that the cases are at various stages of investigation at the Nigeria Police electoral offences desks.

Baba said those cases would be concluded in due time and processed to the Legal Department of the Independent National Electoral Commission for prosecution.

The top cop charged the senior officers to maintain the same tempo as it was during February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections.