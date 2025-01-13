Govship aspirant to Soludo: You promised us Dubai but insecurity has worsened under you

A governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2025 Anambra State elections, Sir Paul Chukwuma, has said Governor Charles Soludo promised a “Dubai Homeland” but instead delivered insecurity.

He also accused Soludo of governing Anambra with a high level of arrogance, disregarding advice from people in the state.

Chukwuma made the statement at his country home in Umueri, Anambra East Local Government Area of the state, while receiving Ikemba Front, a support group of the late Ifeanyi Ubah.

Chukwuma said no place in Anambra is safe, and people cannot move around freely for fear of being kidnapped.

“Everything you tell us is a lie; you don’t govern people with lies. People no longer move freely in Anambra State. The worst of the insecurity is that they are now kidnapping reverend sisters in Anambra. You cannot say you are governing us while covering your ears and not listening to the cries of the people. Nobody in Anambra is happy with the high level of insecurity in the state. Go to Onitsha, you can’t move freely because touts are terrorizing the business hub, and yet we have a government in Anambra.

“You promised Ndi Anambra Dubai Homeland, but we have not seen Abakaliki, Umuahia, Aba, or Owerri. Instead, all we have is insecurity,” he added.

He also said many of the roads the governor claimed to be building are collapsing even before they were completed, stating that the situation must stop.

While thanking the Ikemba Front for their support, Chukwuma said he was going into the election with everything that pleases God, including human and material resources.

He assured that every Anambra citizen would be happy if he is elected governor, promising to tackle insecurity, empower youth, and provide constant electricity for industrial purposes.