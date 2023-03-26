Gov’ship: APC begins screening of aspirants for Kogi, Bayelsa

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commenced the screening of aspirants who obtained expression of interest and nomination forms ahead of the Kogi, Bayelsa and…

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commenced the screening of aspirants who obtained expression of interest and nomination forms ahead of the Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo governorship election slated for November.

The screening exercise started on Saturday at the Inter-continental Hotel in Abuja, with a former executive director, Rural Electrification Agency, Dr Sanusi Ohiare (Kogi) and the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva (Bayelsa).

Addressing newsmen shortly after his screening, Dr Ohiare expressed optimism that he would pass the screening and emerge the party’s candidate for the Kogi governorship election.

He said, “I am prepared for the primaries because I have hope and faith in our delegates to know the right person and leader at this time. A lot of us are in touch with them. We have been very close to the party, we have done a lot of work at the grassroots.”