Gov’ship: Abiodun leads as INEC releases 11 LGAs’ results in Ogun

Ogun State Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Saturday governorship election, Dapo Abiodun is leading in the six out of 11 local government results so far announced at the collation centre in Abeokuta.
He’s closely followed by Ladi Adebutu, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Niyi Ijalaye and the Returning Officer, Prof Kayode Adebowale opened the collation center at exactly 10:32am on Sunday.
Ikenne LGA
No. of registered voters: 68613
No. of accredited voters: 23564
A- 4
AA- 0
AAC- 13
ADC- 336
ADP- 58
APC- 9125
APM- 26
APP- 5
NNPP- 9
NRM- 15
PDP- 12472
PRP- 4
SDP- 2
Total valid- 22069
Total rejected- 392
Total votes cast- 22461
There were cancellations of results leading to zero (0) votes in 4 RAs and 10 PUs because there was disruption of election activities and violence.
Ijebu North East LGA
No. of registered voters:52457
No. of accredited voters: 14687
A- 5
AA- 5
AAC- 40
ADC- 1448
ADP- 44
APC- 5408
APM- 15
APP- 3
NNPP- 27
NRM- 13
PDP- 7086
PRP- 0
SDP- 8
Total valid- 14102
Total rejected- 357
Total votes cast- 14459
There were cancellations of results in Ward 6 PU 2 because of ballot box snatching.
Ijebu North LGA
No. of registered voters:133123
No. of accredited voters: 31340
A- 26
AA- 36
AAC- 82
ADC- 2393
ADP- 128
APC- 18815
APM- 29
APP- 5
NNPP-22
NRM- 26
PDP- 15904
PRP- 8
SDP- 4
Total valid- 37478
Total rejected- 848
Total votes cast- 38326
Abeokuta South LGA
No. of registered voters: 242151
No. of accredited voters: 55718
A- 49
AA- 34
AAC- 235
ADC- 9264
ADP- 213
APC- 19689
APM- 251
APP- 29
NNPP- 99
NRM- 55
PDP- 24175
PRP- 15
SDP- 31
Total valid- 54139
Total rejected- 1579
Total votes cast- 55718
There were cancellations in Wards 5 and 13 because of violence.
Abeokuta North LGA
No. of registered voters: 167753
No. of accredited voters: 37553
A- 29
AA- 9
AAC- 95
ADC- 9143
ADP- 178
APC- 14294
APM- 57
APP- 13
NNPP- 34
NRM- 30
PDP- 12622
PRP- 7
SDP- 10
Total valid- 36521
Total rejected- 1018
Total votes cast- 37539
There were cancellations in Ward 6, PUs 4, 9 and 11 because of electoral violence.
Ijebu East LGA
No. of registered voters: 77171
No. of accredited voters: 21896
A- 27
AA- 22
AAC- 60
ADC- 1885
ADP- 105
APC- 7883
APM- 25
APP- 6
NNPP- 45
NRM- 39
PDP- 11242
PRP- 3
SDP- 10
Total valid- 21352
Total rejected- 542
Total votes cast- 21894
There were cancellations in Ward 9, PU 6 because of violence and disruption of elections. Therefore, all parties were recorded zero (0)
Odogbolu LGA
No. of registered voters: 95530
No. of accredited voters: 24041
A- 11
AA- 8
AAC- 45
ADC- 1281
ADP- 70
APC- 9143
APM- 31
APP- 2
NNPP- 10
NRM- 26
PDP- 12963
PRP- 5
SDP- 13
Total valid- 23608
Total rejected- 429
Total votes cast- 24037
There were cancellations in 3 RACs and 13 PUs because of violence and refusal to use BVAS.