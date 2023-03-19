✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Nigeria 2023 Elections: Gubernatorial Results (Source:INEC)
Politics

Gov’ship: Abiodun leads as INEC releases 11 LGAs’ results in Ogun

Ogun State Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Saturday governorship election, Dapo Abiodun is leading in the six out of…

Ogun State Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Saturday governorship election, Dapo Abiodun is leading in the six out of 11 local government results so far announced at the collation centre in Abeokuta.

He’s closely followed by Ladi Adebutu, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Niyi Ijalaye and the Returning Officer, Prof Kayode Adebowale opened the collation center at exactly 10:32am on Sunday.

GOVERNORSHIP RESULTS
Odeda LGA
No. of registered voters: 94048
No. of accredited voters: 23975
A- 31
AA- 15
AAC- 109
ADC- 3651
ADP- 112
APC- 11098
APM- 33
APP- 10
NNPP- 31
NRM- 30
PDP- 8050
PRP- 13
SDP- 166
Total valid- 23349
Total rejected- 626
Total votes cast- 23975
Egbado North LGA
No. of registered voters: 130063
No. of accredited voters: 41016
A- 51
AA- 14
AAC- 308
ADC- 12190
ADP- 202
APC- 15331
APM- 87
APP- 15
NNPP- 64
NRM- 48
PDP- 11627
PRP- 20
SDP- 23
Total valid- 39980
Total rejected- 1031
Total votes cast- 41011
Egbado South LGA
No. of registered voters: 133001
No. of accredited voters: 34213
A- 41
AA- 24
AAC- 165
ADC- 6435
ADP- 127
APC- 15047
APM- 155
APP- 12
NNPP- 75
NRM- 52
PDP- 10913
PRP- 11
SDP- 7
Total valid- 33064
Total rejected- 1149
Total votes cast- 34213
Ewekoro LGA
No. of registered voters: 94681
No. of accredited voters: 20415
A- 40
AA- 18
AAC- 72
ADC- 3881
ADP- 96
APC- 8192
APM- 28
APP- 3
NNPP- 60
NRM- 47
PDP- 7449
PRP- 9
SDP- 7
Total valid- 19902
Total rejected- 511
Total votes cast- 20413

Ikenne LGA

No. of registered voters: 68613

No. of accredited voters: 23564

A- 4

AA- 0

AAC- 13

ADC- 336

ADP- 58

APC- 9125

APM- 26

APP- 5

NNPP- 9

NRM- 15

PDP- 12472

PRP- 4

SDP- 2

Total valid- 22069

Total rejected- 392

Total votes cast- 22461

There were cancellations of results leading to zero (0) votes in 4 RAs and 10 PUs because there was disruption of election activities and violence.

 

Ijebu North East  LGA

No. of registered voters:52457

No. of accredited voters: 14687

A- 5

AA- 5

AAC- 40

ADC- 1448

ADP- 44

APC- 5408

APM- 15

APP- 3

NNPP- 27

NRM- 13

PDP- 7086

PRP- 0

SDP- 8

Total valid- 14102

Total rejected- 357

Total votes cast- 14459

There were cancellations of results in Ward 6 PU 2 because of ballot box snatching.

 

Ijebu North LGA

No. of registered voters:133123

No. of accredited voters: 31340

A- 26

AA- 36

AAC- 82

ADC- 2393

ADP- 128

APC- 18815

APM- 29

APP- 5

NNPP-22

NRM- 26

PDP- 15904

PRP- 8

SDP- 4

Total valid- 37478

Total rejected- 848

Total votes cast- 38326

 

Abeokuta South LGA

No. of registered voters: 242151

No. of accredited voters: 55718

A- 49

AA- 34

AAC- 235

ADC- 9264

ADP- 213

APC- 19689

APM- 251

APP- 29

NNPP- 99

NRM- 55

PDP- 24175

PRP- 15

SDP- 31

Total valid- 54139

Total rejected- 1579

Total votes cast- 55718

There were cancellations in Wards 5 and 13 because of violence.

 

Abeokuta North LGA

No. of registered voters: 167753

No. of accredited voters: 37553

A- 29

AA- 9

AAC- 95

ADC- 9143

ADP- 178

APC- 14294

APM- 57

APP- 13

NNPP- 34

NRM- 30

PDP- 12622

PRP- 7

SDP- 10

Total valid- 36521

Total rejected- 1018

Total votes cast- 37539

There were cancellations in Ward 6, PUs 4, 9 and 11 because of electoral violence.

Ijebu East LGA

No. of registered voters: 77171

No. of accredited voters: 21896

A- 27

AA- 22

AAC- 60

ADC- 1885

ADP- 105

APC- 7883

APM- 25

APP- 6

NNPP- 45

NRM- 39

PDP- 11242

PRP- 3

SDP- 10

Total valid- 21352

Total rejected- 542

Total votes cast- 21894

There were cancellations in Ward 9, PU 6 because of  violence and disruption of elections. Therefore, all parties were recorded zero (0)

Odogbolu LGA

No. of registered voters: 95530

No. of accredited voters: 24041

A- 11

AA- 8

AAC- 45

ADC- 1281

ADP- 70

APC- 9143

APM- 31

APP- 2

NNPP- 10

NRM- 26

PDP- 12963

PRP- 5

SDP- 13

Total valid- 23608

Total rejected- 429

Total votes cast- 24037

There were cancellations in 3 RACs and 13 PUs because of violence and refusal to use BVAS.

