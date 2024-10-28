Govs Eno, Otti partner to repair deplorable A/Ibom-Abia link roads

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, and his Abia State counterpart, Dr Alex Otti, have entered into partnership to repair the deplorable roads linking both states.

Otti assured Eno of the support of Abia to repair the roads linking the two states for the socioeconomic interest of its citizens.

He explained that the partnership in road infrastructure would promote existing economic ties between the government of both states as well as ensure that the roads linking them are accessible.

Speaking on Monday in Uyo during a condolence visit on Umo Eno, Otti conveyed the condolences of the government and people of Abia to Eno, his immediate family and people of Akwa Ibom, on the loss of the First Lady.

Noting that the deceased impactful life speaks volumes and her demise was a grievous loss for the state and the nation, Otti encouraged Eno to continue his people-oriented projects despite the loss.

“We will work collaboratively to fix the roads linking our states for the socioeconomic interest of our citizens,” Otti said.

In his response, Eno said his immediate family and the entire Akwa Ibom people appreciated the condolence and support from Otti and the people of Abia in their period of their grief, saying the kindness that the family has received has been a source of strength.

Eno mentioned that his deceased wife lived an impact life and left legacies that she will eternally be remembered for.

He added that the choice of her first daughter, Helen Obareki, who was the closest assistant to his deceased wife, to coordinate the activities of the First Lady’s office, was a step to ensure all her lofty visions are sustained.

“We want to thank you first of all Sir, for not just the visit, but all of the calls and encouragement. Like I say to people, the lose of my wife is a lifetime lose. We courted for two years, and we have been married for 38 years. So fourty years is not something one can easily forget.

“It is like half of me is gone, but she was an accomplished woman. She made her impact, joined me to pastor our Ministry and did excellently well in managing the women and building homes,” Eno stated.

On the partnership, Governor Eno said he was ready to collaborate with the Abia State Government to expedite the Federal Governmen’s intervention on the Ikot Ekpene-Aba road, as well as remedy defective portions of the Ini-Arochukwu road.

He said the partnership would include the initiation of repairs of other roads to ensure accessibility of economic viable roads linking the two states.

“For the road you have talked about, if there are other roads that we can as two states collaborate together to work on, I am sure we are prepared to do that. We can look at the road and see how we can partner to work it because at the end of the day, it is our people that will use the road.

“Aba remains a very strong regional commercial centre for all of us. I will see whatever we can do to ensure that our people have that smooth passage to and fro Aba, ” he stated.