Govs, Barau, Abbas, others for Ganduje’s anniversary as APC chair

State governors, Deputy Senate President, Barau I. Jibrin; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajuddeen Abbas and many other bigwigs of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will on Tuesday gather in Abuja to discuss prospects and challenges bedeviling the party.

Serving and non-serving members of the National Assembly, former governors, state chairmen and other stakeholders of the party are billed for the occasion.

The event is organised by some chieftains of the party under the umbrella of the National Progressives Hub (NPH) to mark one year in office of the APC National Chairman and Secretary, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Senator Ajibola Bashiru.

The Dean of School of Postgraduate Studies, Baze University, Abuja and political commentator, Professor Abiodun Adeniyi, is expected to present a keynote address titled, ‘Political party leadership in Nigeria: Challenges and prospects’ at the Abuja Continental Hotel.

Hon. Bukky Okangbe, Coordinator of the organisers in a statement on Sunday said, “The Deputy President of the Senate, Distinguished Senator Jibrin Barau will be the Chairman of the occasion while Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas Ph’d, Chairman House Committee on Appropriations, Hon. Abubakar Kabir Bichi and Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development, His Excellency, Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo are Special Guests of Honour.

“The National Chairman of the party, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is the Chief Host, while coordinating state governors and top party leaders are expected to give goodwill messages.

“Recommendations from the symposium will be forwarded to the party’s newly established Progressive Institute as part of the NPH contributions towards strengthening the nation’s fledging democracy.”