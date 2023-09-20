Governorship tribunal: Plateau JNI appeals for calm

An umbrella body of the Muslim Ummah in Plateau State known as Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) has called on residents to remain calm and not…

An umbrella body of the Muslim Ummah in Plateau State known as Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) has called on residents to remain calm and not allow anybody to instigate them against one another.

The state chairman of the group and Emir of Wase, Mohammed Sambo Haruna, said this on Tuesday in a press statement in Jos, the state capital.

He made the call following the recent outcome of the National Assembly tribunal that nullified the elections of four People’s Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers.

Daily Trust reports that since the outcome of the tribunal, social media platforms have been awash in inciting comments capable of creating violence, especially among party members of the PDP and APC.Worried by the development, the emir said, “There is a legal procedure for seeking redress in case anyone is not satisfied with the verdict of the elections tribunal.

“It has come to our notice that the political terrain on the Plateau is overheated unnecessarily as a result of the judgements passed by elections tribunal into many elective positions.

“All aggrieved parties are encouraged to file their appeal as is provided by law.

“The processes of seeking redress are well articulated by the constitution from the tribunal to the appeal and supreme courts where necessary.

“There is no need to overheat the polity thereby increasing the risk of throwing the state into unnecessary confusion. This appeal becomes necessary in view of the anticipated verdict on the governorship election coming up soon.

“All religious leaders are enjoined to call on their followers to exercise maximum restraint in view of the rising tension,” he added.

Also, on Monday, the state governor, Caleb Mutfwang, in a statewide broadcast called on the citizens of the state to desist from making comments capable of generating tension.

