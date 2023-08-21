Governorship poll: Tension in Kano as tribunal reserves judgment

NNPP, APC bigwigs storm court over bribery allegations Protesters defy police ban, march to Govt House There was tension in Kano on Monday as protesters…

NNPP, APC bigwigs storm court over bribery allegations

Protesters defy police ban, march to Govt House

There was tension in Kano on Monday as protesters defied a police ban as they marched to the Government House calling on the judiciary to ensure justice in the election petition filed before the tribunal.

The State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has reserved judgment in the petition filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to challenge the victory of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

The tribunal’s decision came amidst protests in the state metropolis convened by the Kano State Civil Society Situation Room and supporters of the NNPP calling on the judiciary to ensure justice is done following allegations of attempted bribery of members of a panel hearing petitions in the National and State Assembly Election Petition tribunals.

Daily Trust reports the protest was carried out despite the announcement of a ban on street protests by the police early on Monday after news filtered in that supporters of both APC and NNPP were planning to organise counter-protests.

NNPP, APC bigwigs storm tribunal for adoption of final addresses

At the resumed hearing of the governorship election petition tribunal on Monday, senior officials of the NNPP-led Kano State government and leaders of the APC stormed the Kano State High Court where the state’s governorship election petition tribunal was scheduled to have its penultimate session, the adoption of final written addresses.

The huge turnout of the bigwigs, Daily Trust gathered, was not unconnected to the alarm raised last week by the chairman of Panel 1 Kano National and State Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal, Justice Flora Ngozi Azinge, on what she described as a disturbing development wherein lawyers with cases before the panel were reaching out to her and members of her panel in order to influence their decisions.

This had led to a flurry of accusations and counter-accusations between the two parties with the Kano state government indirectly referring to the APC as the giver of the bribe while the APC said the NNPP-led government was trying to intimidate the judiciary because of alleged poor defence of its case.

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has also written to the tribunal’s secretariat to seek audience with the judge with the aim of unmasking those allegedly making the bribery advances.

At the resumed hearing of the tribunal on Monday, government officials including the Secretary to the State Government, Baffa Bichi, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Shehu Wada Sagagi, and several commissioners and top aides of the state governor as well as a former deputy governor of the state, Professor Hafiz Abubakar, were seen at the tribunal.

Also, leaders of the APC including the deputy chairman, Shehu Maigari, secretary of the party, Zakari Sarina, publicity secretary, Muhammad Aruwa, and a former commissioner, Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso, were among the first to arrive at the tribunal.

Daily Trust also observed a heavy presence of armed police officers barricading the two access roads to the court premises and others stationed around the court premises.

During the tribunal’s proceedings, the respondents to the petition – the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Governor Yusuf and NNPP – urged it in their separate final addresses to dismiss the petition while the APC urged the tribunal to uphold the petition and return Nasir Gawuna as the winner of the election.

Counsel to the APC, Offiong Offiong (SAN), submitted that the evidence the petitioner had tendered before the tribunal had established that Governor Yusuf was not a member of the NNPP before the election and as such could not have been duly elected.

He also submitted that the respondents were not able to deny that there were deficiencies in some of the over 130,000 ballot papers used to declare Yusuf as the winner and that if those were subtracted from the total tally, the candidate of his client would instead emerge the winner of the March 28 election.

On his part, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), counsel to Governor Yusuf, submitted that all the 29 witnesses called by the petitioner were impostors and the tribunal should not act on any of the evidence given by them. He said by implication, the petitioner should be deemed not to have any witness before the tribunal.

The counsel to NNPP submitted that the apex court had ruled that an outsider, in this case, the APC, cannot tell the NNPP who is or is not its member.

Thereafter, the chairman of the three-man panel, Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay, promised on behalf of the panel to be fair to all parties, adding the judgment would come earlier than the 180 days allowed by law for the hearing and determination of the petition.

Despite police ban, Kano gov receives protesters at govt house

Meanwhile, despite the ban on street protests announced by the commissioner of police, Usain Gumel, protesters marched to the government house and were received by the state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

“On behalf of myself and the government, I appreciate all of you for your doggedness and commitment to ensure the sustenance of democracy in Nigeria.

“Today, we received all of you and a letter from the leader of this association meant for onward transmission to the president,” the governor said, promising to personally travel to Abuja to deliver the letter to the president.

He said his government also “condemns in totality the actions by other politicians to bribe our judges especially here in Kano.”

The convener of the protest, Ibrahim Waiya of Kano Civil Society Situation Room, said the protest was informed by the development at the tribunal where one of the judges raised an alarm of attempts to bribe them to compromise justice.

“We cannot sit down and see our dear state go sideways. We are here to present a letter to the governor for onward transmission to the president because there are things that we are not okay with especially the allegations by a judge that some people are trying to bribe her and members of her team.

“It is compulsory for us to come out today and showcase what our father, Aminu Kano, taught us. A typical Kano man is one that doesn’t compromise but we have found ourselves in a situation where we don’t know what to do. We are only asking for action and justice from the judiciary, we say no to corruption and manipulation at the election tribunal,” he said.

However, the publicity secretary of the APC, Mohammad Aruwa, decried the disregard given to the police authority by the protesters, who he insisted were “NNPP members who only removed their red caps so as to give the impression of non-partisanship or claim they are APC members”.

He added that APC, being a law-abiding party, decided to shelve its planned protest after the police announced the ban on street protests.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Police, Usain Gumel, said any attempt to disrespect the ban would be treated as an offence against national security.

He said, “Members of the public should therefore note that it has come to our knowledge that both the APC and the NNPP members are currently mobilising rented crowd in the guise of civil society coalition and without clearance from the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress and without prior approval from the security agencies in the state.

“Both organisers as well as the umbrella body should note that any attempt to disrespect NLC and the security agencies in the state, by playing around the fragile security situation, which the combined security agencies have been managing, is not only uncivil, criminal but also an offence against national security.”

Efforts to get the police’s reaction to the defiance of their order were not successful as of the time of filing this report.

When Daily Trust contacted the police spokesman, SP Haruna Kiyawa, he promised to make inquiries and revert. He had not done that and was not responding to calls as of the time of filing this report.

From Clement A. Oloyede & Salim U. Ibrahim (Kano)

