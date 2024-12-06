✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Governors condemn Zamfara explosion

    By Mumini Abdulkareem, Ilorin  

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has condoled the people and government of Zamfara State over the road explosion that killed about six persons.

The forum, which described the incident as unfortunate said it was a cowardly attempt to inflict collateral harm on Nigerians. 

In a statement on Thursday, personally signed by the chairman of the forum and governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the NGF said it “Wholeheartedly throw our weight behind the efforts of the Nigerian military to rout these violent, criminal elements from our land”.

It called for improved vigilance and prompt report of suspicious activities as the security agencies “Finish off these elements”.

NGF commiserated with Governor Dauda Lawal and families of the victims on the sad incident.

 

