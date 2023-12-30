Governor Yusuf Loses Uncle at 72

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has lost his uncle, Alhaji Hassan Yusuf Danmakwayo. A statement signed by his spokesman, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, said…

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has lost his uncle, Alhaji Hassan Yusuf Danmakwayo.

A statement signed by his spokesman, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, said Hassan, a retired Nursing Officer, died after a protracted illness.

He died on Saturday and has been buried according to Islamic rites.

The deceased is survived by his wife, many children, grandchildren and relatives.

Late Dan’makwayo was the younger brother of late Alhaji Kabir Yusuf, the governor’s father.

Governor Yusuf prayed to Almighty Allah to grant his soul Jannatul Firdaus and give his family the fortitude to bear the loss.