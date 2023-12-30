✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Governor Yusuf Loses Uncle at 72

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has lost his uncle, Alhaji Hassan Yusuf Danmakwayo. A statement signed by his spokesman, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, said…

img 20231230 wa0094
    By Ahmad Datti

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has lost his uncle, Alhaji Hassan Yusuf Danmakwayo.

A statement signed by his spokesman, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, said Hassan, a retired Nursing Officer, died after a protracted illness.

He died on Saturday and has been buried according to Islamic rites.

The deceased is survived by his wife, many children, grandchildren and relatives.

Late Dan’makwayo was the younger brother of late Alhaji Kabir Yusuf, the governor’s father.

Governor Yusuf prayed to Almighty Allah to grant his soul Jannatul Firdaus and give his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

