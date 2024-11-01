Governor Yusuf Commits to Agro-Processing Growth Through IFAD Partnership

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has pledged timely funding for initiatives under the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), particularly focusing on the Special Agro Processing Zone (SAPZ) program.

This commitment was made during a meeting with IFAD Country Director Mr. Dede Ekove, as outlined in a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

Governor Yusuf emphasized Kano’s strategic advantage within the agricultural value chain, specifically its strengths in rice production, which encompass farming, processing, and marketing.

SPONSOR AD

“Kano serves as a vital hub for agro-processing, with access to vast markets across West Africa, including Mali, Libya, and Ghana,” he remarked, underscoring the potential for economic growth and job creation, particularly for the state’s youth.

The partnership, formalized through a Memorandum of Agreement, aims to ensure effective resource management while strengthening local economies.

SAPZ National Coordinator Dr. Kabir Yusuf noted that Kano is set to be the largest beneficiary of this initiative, with a significant budget of 130 million allocated for the program.

IFAD’s involvement highlights a broader commitment to sustainable agricultural practices. Mrs. Ekove commended the state’s proactive measures and stressed the importance of adhering to the program’s objectives, ensuring that the benefits reach farmers and processors on the ground.

Her team’s supervision mission is dedicated to translating plans into action, guaranteeing that the initiative’s impact is felt concretely rather than remaining a theoretical framework.