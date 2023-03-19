Governor Yahaya secures another term in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared winner of the state governorship election held on Saturday. The…

The INEC Returning Officer in the state, Professor Maimuna Waziri of the Federal University, Gashua, who declared the results in Gombe on Sunday, said Governor Yahaya scored 342,821 votes to defeat his closest rival of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Muhammad Jibril Barde, who polled 233,131 votes.

Khamisu Ahmed Mailantarki of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) came third with 19,861 votes. While Keftin Amuga of Labour Party (LP) scored 1,753 votes to finish fourth.

She said that there were 1,575,794 registered voters, 618,231 accredited voters, 605,355 valid votes, 11,390 rejected votes and 616,745 total votes cast.

Professor Waziri added that Yahaya won in 9 of the 11 local government areas of the state.

“That Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of the APC having scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared winner and return elected,” he said.

Daily Trust reports that the governorship election results from Gombe Local Government Area showed that APC polled 58,645 votes, while PDP scored 31,605 votes.

In Shongom Local Government Area, APC scored 13,609 votes, while PDP scored 13,412 votes.

In Yamaltu-Deba Local Government Area, APC scored 43,981 votes to defeat PDP which scored 28,538 votes.

In Akko Local Government Area, APC polled 50,919 votes, while PDP scored 36,759 votes, and in Balanga Local Government Area, APC scored 25,341 votes as against PDP’s 20,085 votes.

In Dukku Local Government Area, APC scored 35,207 votes as against PDP’s 14,181 votes.

In Kwami Local Government Area, APC scored 33,956 votes against PDP’s 17,454 while in Nafada Local Government Area, APC polled 15,025 to defeat PDP’s 9,378 votes

In Funakaye Local Government Area, APC scored 30,371 to defeat PDP which had 17,332, while in Kaltungo Local Government Area, APC scored 21,015 as against PDP’s 21321.

However, PDP defeated APC in Kaltungo and Billiri Local Government Areas.

PDP polled 21,321votes as against APC’s 21,015 in Kaltungo Local Government Area, while in Billiri Local Government Area, PDP polled 23,066 votes to beat APC which had 14,72 votes.

Our correspondent reports that Governor Yahaya is the third consecutive governor of the state to win a second term in office, after former Governors Muhammad Danjuma Goje in 2007 and Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo in 2015.