Governor Namadi commissions N100m water project in Jigawa village

Jigawa State governor, Malam Umar Namadi, has inaugurated a N100 million water project in response to media reports highlighting severe water scarcity in Gwari village, Dutse LGA of the state.

At the commissioning ceremony, Governor Namadi stressed that providing accessible and clean drinking water aligns with his administration’s 12-point agenda. He affirmed his commitment to collaborating with partners and utilising necessary resources to achieve the goal.

“In line with our water supply objectives, we are proud to inaugurate this project aimed at resolving decades of water scarcity in Gwari Village.

“The joy and relief evident on the faces of the over 4,000 residents during the project’s commissioning confirm that we are making progress,” the governor stated.

The project features a solar-powered motorised borehole and an extensive pipeline network stretching over two kilometres across the community.

In addition to the water project, Governor Namadi commissioned newly rehabilitated offices for the Water Board, Small Town Water Supply Board, and Urban and Rural Water Supply Board.

He distributed 36 motorcycles to enhance the monitoring of water pipelines across the state.

The governor addressed civil servants, urging them to avoid laxity and absenteeism and assured them of his government’s commitment to timely payment of entitlements and welfare, while emphasising that the principles of reward and punishment would be strictly observed.

The Emir of Dutse, His Highness Muhammad Hameen Nuhu Sanusi, commended the state government for the efforts in alleviating water scarcity in Gwari Village, noting that it is the first major water facility constructed for the community.