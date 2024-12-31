Governor Muhammad, please, Magama Gumau and Tilden Fulani towns need a bypass

I would like to take this opportunity to commend you for your significant efforts in improving the lives of rural residents across Bauchi State, particularly in the areas of health, education, empowerment, and infrastructure. The rural roads you have constructed since assuming office have greatly boosted agriculture, improved the health sector, and enhanced the security situation in our state.

In my local government area, Toro, you have successfully constructed several roads, including the Lame/Geljaule road, Mararraba/Bakin Kogi road, Rishi/Tulu road, Dass Rimin Zayan road, Durum/Nahuta road, and the Rimin Zayan and Nabordo Township road, among others.

We are grateful for these projects as they have made a significant impact on our lives.

However, on behalf of the Magama Youth Consultative Forum, I would like to bring to your attention the severe traffic congestion that occurs in Magama Gumau and Tilden Fulani, especially on market days.

These towns, which are essential to the Toro Local Government Area and situated along the Bauchi-Jos highway, accommodate approximately one-third of Toro’s population.

This congestion has resulted in serious motor accidents, leading to tragic loss of lives, injuries, and damage to property among the residents.

In light of this situation, we urge you, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Muhammad Abdulkadir, to initiate the construction of a bypass road in these towns. This development would help save lives and alleviate the ongoing issues caused by traffic congestion.

Ukasha Rabiu Magama, writes from Magama, Toro, Bauchi State