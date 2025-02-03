Governor Kefas, Wuro Hamma needs your attention

Are the people of Wuro Hamma truly considered Tarabans? This is the burning question on the lips of residents in this historic community located in Lau Local Government Area of Taraba State. With a rich history spanning over two centuries and a population exceeding 2,000, Woro Hamma remains plagued by a severe lack of basic amenities, including healthcare, clean water, and essential infrastructure.

Despite actively participating in Nigeria’s democratic processes since the return of democracy in 1999, the community has been abandoned with unfulfilled promises by successive governments, leaving its residents in dire conditions.

Access to healthcare is a major challenge for the people of Wuro Hamma. In the absence of a local hospital or clinic, residents are forced to cross large rivers and travel long distances to access medical services. This ordeal becomes even more dangerous during the rainy season when rivers and streams overflow, making it nearly impossible for women and children to travel safely.

Nearby healthcare facilities are in a dilapidated state, compounding the community’s vulnerability.

The struggle for clean water is another pressing issue. Residents often depend on unsafe water sources, shared with their livestock, leading to a high prevalence of water-borne diseases such as cholera, dysentery and giardia. These health crises have claimed the lives of many women and children, further highlighting the community’s plight.

Also poor road networks make it difficult for residents to transport agricultural produce to markets or access other essential services. This infrastructural deficit is a widespread challenge in Taraba State, stalling socio-economic development and worsening the quality of life for communities like Woro Hamma.

The residents of Wuro Hamma are urgently calling on the Taraba State Government, under the leadership of Governor Dr Agbu Kefas, and Senator Shu’aibu Isa Lau, representing Taraba North, to address these longstanding issues.

They also appeal to non-governmental organisations and well-meaning individuals to provide much-needed assistance to improve their living conditions.

Immediate intervention is essential to alleviate the suffering of the people of Wuro Hamma. Providing access to healthcare, clean water, and essential infrastructure will not only transform their lives but also contribute significantly to the overall development of Taraba State.

Musa Yusuf wrote via [email protected]