Governor Fintiri’s Special Scholarship Initiative

In addition to the regular local and international scholarship programs, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri’s administration has taken a significant step toward expanding educational opportunities for the youth of Adamawa State.

The government has awarded foreign scholarships in specialized fields to an additional 200 Adamawa youths, ensuring they gain world-class education and skills in areas critical to the state’s development.

Furthermore, recognizing the importance of gender inclusivity in education, the administration has introduced a special scholarship program exclusively for female students.

The screening for this program was conducted between January and February 2025, ensuring that deserving candidates are selected based on merit.

This initiative is designed to bridge the gender gap in higher education, empowering young women with the knowledge and expertise needed to contribute meaningfully to society.

Beyond these specialized scholarships, the Fintiri administration remains committed to funding and maintaining a robust local and international scholarship program that continues to benefit many students and parents across the state.

Additionally, the government has implemented a free WAEC and NECO program for all Adamawa students, easing the financial burden on families and ensuring that every child has the opportunity to complete their secondary education without financial constraints.

By prioritizing education and youth development, Governor Fintiri’s administration continues to demonstrate its dedication to building a knowledgeable and skilled workforce, fostering innovation, and driving sustainable progress in Adamawa State.

This scholarship initiative not only provides financial support but also opens doors to new opportunities, equipping beneficiaries with the tools to excel in their respective fields and contribute to the state’s growth.