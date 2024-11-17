Governor Fintiri’s Intervention in the Economic Sector

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri’s administration has redefined agriculture in Adamawa State by adopting a dynamic and comprehensive approach that integrates food production, environmental sustainability, and economic empowerment. Recognizing agriculture as a cornerstone of the state’s development, Governor Fintiri has introduced forward-thinking policies and programs aimed at transforming the sector into a driver of inclusive growth and resilience.

1. The Food Security Program

The administration of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has launched a comprehensive initiative aimed at ensuring sustainable food security across Adamawa State. As part of this commitment, a *Food Security Committee* has been established to design and implement strategic programs that address food production challenges and promote agricultural growth.

One of the flagship initiatives under this effort is the *300-hectare-per-LGA Food Security Program*. This innovative program seeks to empower youth by assigning one hectare of farmland to each participant in all 21 local government areas of the state, resulting in a total of 300 hectares cultivated per LGA. To enhance efficiency and accountability, advanced ICT systems will be deployed to monitor the farms in real-time, ensuring effective oversight and data-driven decision-making.

Participants in the program will receive all essential farm inputs, including seeds, fertilizers, and equipment, completely free of charge. This support is designed to remove barriers to entry and encourage widespread participation among the youth. The program is structured to operate during both the rainy and dry seasons, maximizing agricultural output and promoting year-round food production.

Through initiatives like this, the Fintiri administration aims to not only achieve food security but also create job opportunities, reduce poverty, and foster economic growth in Adamawa State. This program is a testament to the administration’s commitment to leveraging agriculture as a cornerstone for development.

2. ADAS-P Large-Scale Soybean Cultivation Project

The Adamawa State Agribusiness Support Programme (ADAS-P), in collaboration with Aluvia Agriculture, has reached a landmark agreement to jointly promote agribusiness in Adamawa State. This partnership aligns with the vision of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri’s administration to drive agricultural development and economic growth in the state.

The agreement was finalized during a strategic meeting involving key stakeholders, including Usman Abubakar (Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture and Entrepreneurship), Joseph Uke (representing Aluvia Agriculture), and Abdullahi Shittu (of Fincon Consulting Limited).

As a first step in this collaboration, a pilot project will commence with the cultivation of soybeans on 100 hectares in Demsa Local Government Area. This initiative has the potential to significantly transform the agricultural sector by creating opportunities for increased productivity and economic benefits.

Key Areas of Collaboration:

1. Testing Large-Scale Soybean Production**: Evaluating the feasibility and profitability of large-scale soybean cultivation in the region.

2. Farmer Empowerment: Organizing local farmers into cooperatives and clusters to ensure effective participation and knowledge-sharing.

3. Improving Livelihoods: Enhancing incomes and living standards for farmers and other stakeholders involved in the project.

The meeting also showcased a strong commitment to the project from ADAS-P representatives, including Mr. James Birdling, Dr. Tasiu Idi, and Praise Dauda, who emphasized the importance of this partnership for the state’s agricultural transformation.

About ADAS Programme:

The ADAS Programme is a flagship initiative of the Adamawa State Government under Governor Fintiri’s administration. It is designed to boost agribusiness by fostering public-private partnerships, empowering farmers, and leveraging innovation to unlock the full potential of the state’s agricultural resources.

This soybean cultivation project marks an important milestone in the ADAS-P’s efforts to position Adamawa State as a hub for agribusiness and sustainable development.

Adamawa state that has the capacity to aggregate about 220 million bags of grains,29.77 million number of different species of livestock and 16,700 metric tons of fish over a period of ten years. The ADAS- P Program is expected to stir the previously comatose economic activities in the state that is perpetually dependent on the payment of civil servants’ salaries for any semblance of economic activities. The major gain from this is that the state’s IGR will grow to about N36 billion from this sector alone. The IGR of the state is expected to grow by about 550% over a period of ten years from the associated economic activities, with a yield of about N6.10 trillion over the same period. This could easily be realised by leveraging on the resources from financial institutions, private investors and development partners

3. Free Farm Inputs to Farmers

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has reiterated his administration’s commitment to supporting the agricultural sector and overall development in Adamawa State.

The Governor made this announcement at the official launch of an agricultural livelihood intervention distribution to cooperatives, facilitated by the North-East Multi-Sectoral Crises Recovery Project (MCRP) Adamawa State Project Coordination Unit across the 21 local government areas.

Represented by his Deputy, Professor Kaletapwa George Farauta, Governor Fintiri stated that the distribution of essential agricultural support, provided by the MCRP Adamawa State Coordination Office, marks a significant step in revitalizing Adamawa State’s economic growth and enhancing citizens’ welfare.

Governor Fintiri noted that due to the adverse effects of climate change on agricultural productivity, his administration is focused on modernizing and transforming the agricultural sector to boost productivity and increase state revenue.

He acknowledged the support from MCRP and other allied entities and highlighted several other programs initiated by his government to enhance agricultural productivity and ensure farmers’ prosperity.

Governor Fintiri urged all beneficiaries to make the most of the resources provided and adopt modern farming techniques to improve their yields and livelihoods.

Dr. Maurice Vunobolki, Coordinator of the North-East Multi-Sectoral Crises Recovery Project, stated that the aim is to rejuvenate the agricultural sector during these challenging times, addressing the immediate needs of vulnerable communities.

Dr. Vunobolki emphasized that the initiative is not just about providing tools and inputs but also about restoring dignity and hope to farmers, empowering youth and women, and contributing to the state’s prosperity.

He praised Governor Fintiri’s unwavering support and active participation in key decisions, demonstrating his dedication to improving farmers’ lives and the state’s prosperity.

World Bank representative Serena Cavicchi described the initiative as a solution to ensure food security and sufficiency in the state.

Distributed farm inputs included solar-powered mini irrigation pumps, fodder seeds, organic fertilizers, insecticides, sprayers, and planters.

4.The Free Pest Control Initiative for Farmers

The Adamawa State government has embarked on a comprehensive pest control initiative to safeguard farms across the state. This timely effort comes in response to growing concerns from farmers about pest infestations that threaten crop yields and agricultural productivity.

The initiative, which officially commenced in the Bali community of Demsa Local Government Area (LGA), aims to address the widespread impact of pests on farms, particularly in areas where crops such as maize, rice, and sorghum are grown. Bali was chosen as the starting point due to the severity of infestations reported in the region, and the government plans to gradually expand the efforts to other affected communities throughout the state.

In a significant move to support farmers and the agricultural sector, the pest control initiative is offered free of charge, demonstrating the government’s commitment to boosting agricultural output and ensuring food security. By absorbing the cost, the government has removed a major financial burden from the shoulders of local farmers, many of whom had been grappling with declining yields due to unchecked pest invasions.

The initiative has been met with enthusiasm from the farming community, many of whom have expressed relief at the government’s swift response to their plight. Local farmers have long been struggling with pest invasions, particularly by locusts and fall armyworms, which have devastated crops over the past few farming seasons. With the introduction of this pest control program, farmers are optimistic that the next harvest season will yield better results.

The Adamawa State Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, in collaboration with pest control experts and agricultural extension officers, is spearheading the execution of this program. These teams are being dispatched to various communities to identify affected farms and implement appropriate pest control measures.

Furthermore, the program is designed to be proactive rather than reactive. The government has urged farmers to report any signs of pest infestation immediately so that timely interventions can be made. To facilitate this, a rapid-response system has been set up, allowing for quick deployment of pest control teams to any part of the state.

As the program progresses, the government aims to ensure that no farm in Adamawa is left unprotected. From smallholder farms to large agricultural enterprises, all are eligible for the free pest control services. This inclusivity underscores the state’s broader vision of fostering agricultural development by supporting all farmers, regardless of their scale of operation.

5.Greening Greater Yola Project

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri’s approach to agriculture is both innovative and multifaceted, extending beyond traditional food production to include environmental protection and proactive measures against climate change. One standout initiative is the *Greening Greater Yola Project*, launched through the Adamawa State ACReSAL (Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes) program.

The Greening Greater Yola Project is focused on planting thousands of trees across Jimeta-Yola, the state’s capital city, as part of efforts to restore green spaces, combat desertification, and improve urban resilience to climate change. This initiative also aims to enhance air quality, reduce urban heat, and promote biodiversity within the city.

The program will not stop at the capital city; plans are underway to expand tree-planting activities to other major urban areas of Adamawa State, creating a network of greener, more sustainable communities. By integrating environmental conservation into its agricultural strategy, the Fintiri administration underscores its commitment to fostering a healthier and more climate-resilient future for the state.

This project is a vital step towards balancing the demands of urbanization with the need to protect natural resources and mitigate climate change impacts.

Governor Fintiri’s innovative and multifaceted approach reflects his vision of a prosperous Adamawa State, where agriculture serves as a tool for economic empowerment, environmental stewardship, and food security. By combining technology, partnerships, and sustainability, his administration is setting a new standard for agricultural development in the region.