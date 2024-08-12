Governor Fintiri Launches Free Fertilizer Distribution to Boost Farm Yields

The Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has initiated the distribution of fertilizer to all 21 local government areas. The move is part of the…

The Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has initiated the distribution of fertilizer to all 21 local government areas.

The move is part of the governor’s efforts to ensure a bountiful harvest for farmers in the upcoming cropping season.

According to Suleiman Ahmed GK, Chairman of Toungo Local Government and State ALGON Chairman, the fertilizer will be distributed free of charge to farmers across the state, with a focus on equitable distribution across party lines.

Ahmed GK commended Governor Fintiri for his prompt response to the needs of farmers, stating that the fertilizer will be distributed to various wards in the state.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Prof. DF Jatau, has developed a template for the distribution exercise, which is set to commence next week.

This initiative is expected to significantly boost farm yields and enhance food security in Adamawa State.