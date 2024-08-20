Governor Fintiri and Water Supply

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri’s development strategy is both integrated and focused. Each project is carried through to completion and designed to enhance the effectiveness of…

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri’s development strategy is both integrated and focused. Each project is carried through to completion and designed to enhance the effectiveness of others.

Some critics have raised concerns that the Fintiri government has fallen short in the water supply and distribution sector, prioritizing flyovers and superhighways instead. However, contrary to these claims, since taking office, the Fintiri administration has been investing in Adamawa State’s water infrastructure—a sector that has lacked adequate attention since 1976, when the former Gongola State was established.

The Fintiri government has made strides in the water sector, just as it has in other socioeconomic areas of Adamawa, despite the state’s limited resources.

The Jimeta and Yola water treatment plants have been rehabilitated and repaired by the administration of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri. The plants and reservoirs have been upgraded to supply 23 million liters of water, up from the previous 9 million. All the pumps and electrical installations have been completed. Currently, the replacement and restoration of supply pipes from the main plants to the distribution points, and then to the inner parts of the city, are ongoing. Most of these pipes have been in place for more than 60 years; they have decayed and ruptured, so if a large volume of water is pumped, it will not reach houses but leak out. Their replacement will take time, so citizens’ patience is required.

Furthermore, the Fintiri government has procured and installed submersible pumps, cables, and pipes in the Luggere, GMMC, Karewa, Bekaji, Dandu, and Yelwa areas of Jimeta/Yola, as well as in Fufore and Guyuk towns.

The rehabilitation and upgrading of water supply schemes in Gulak, Hong, Uba, Michika, Pella, Garkida, Maiha, Gombi, and Numan were also undertaken. Similar efforts were carried out in Fufore and Mubi LGAs.

Additionally, the Fintiri government completed the construction of 295 hand pump boreholes and 40 solar-powered boreholes across the seven LGAs affected by insurgency.

Infrastructure development is an ongoing process. When infrastructure is in a state of decay, it requires time and resources to restore or rebuild. The reality is that the Fintiri government has made significant progress in rehabilitating and upgrading water infrastructure across Adamawa, and the work is still ongoing.