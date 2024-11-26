Governor Ahmadu Fintiri Intervention in the Social Sector II: Water Supply and Sanitation

The government of Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has developed its intervention in the water resources sector through a well-designed programme and project:

The well-designed intervention is designed to reach rural and urban residents with objective to:

• Promote and ensure the rational and sustainable development of water resources and their utilization, including water supply, sanitation, and hygiene services, through effective planning and management.

• Formulate and review sector policies, including the control, utilization, and provision of advice on WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) sector-related issues to the government.

• Ensure effective water resource management and liaise with relevant agencies for the conservation, preservation, and protection of water resources as needed within the state.

• Establish regulatory measures to guide activities in the WASH sector.

International Collaborations:

The Adamawa state government has made progress in implementing various WASH projects through collaborations between the state and donor agencies, as well as agencies under the Ministry of Water Resources(ASWB, STWSSA, RUWASSA). Collaborating organizations include:

• World Bank Multi-Sectoral Crises Recovery Project (MCRP): Covering 21 LGAs.

• USAID ST-WASH Activity: Covering 3 LGAs.

• AfDB Projects: Covering 5 LGAs.

• Other partners: ICRC, Red Cross, IOM, UK Aid, GIZ, Norwegian Refugee Committee, etc.

Urban and rural water Projects Executed by the Governor Fintiri Government:

1. Provision of 7 modular water schemes at Madagali – 100% completion.

2. 4 km pipeline expansion and replacement of solar surface pump at Gulak – 95% completion.

3. Upgrade of Michika water supply system, including 13 km reticulation – 100% completion.

4. Provision of solar-powered boreholes, 200m³ GWT, 150m³ EWT, and pipe networks at Bazza – 95% completion.

5. Provision of solar-powered boreholes, 200m³ GWT, 150m³ EWT, and 9 km pipeline at Hildi – 100% completion.

6. Rehabilitation of Mubi Water Treatment Plant (300,000 liters/hour) at Mubi North – 100% completion.

7. Provision of water supply scheme to Geylla from Gude town, Mubi South – 96% completion.

8. Rehabilitation/upgrade of Hong water supply at Hong – 100% completion.

9. Rehabilitation/upgrade of Pella water supply at Pella – 100% completion.

10. Rehabilitation/upgrade of Gombi water supply scheme, including 12 km reticulation – 100% completion.

11. Reticulation and solar-powered boreholes at Garkida – 100% completion.

12. Provision of solar-powered boreholes, 200m³ GWT, 150m³ EWT, and 7 km pipeline at Murke – 97% completion.

13. Upgrade of Maiha water supply scheme, including 7 km pipeline – 100% completion.

14. Provision of solar-powered boreholes, 200m³ GWT, 150m³ EWT, and 3 km pipeline at Belel – 100% completion.

15. Construction of 450m³ EWT and provision of 11.7 km reticulation at Fufore – 100% completion.

16. Provision of 20 km pipeline of various sizes and construction of a conference hall at Yola Town – 95% completion.

17. Provision of water to the School of Nursing and Midwifery at Yola Town – 100% completion.

18. Desilting of raw water intake at Yola Water Treatment Plant, Jimeta – 100% completion.

19. Repairs of damaged pumping systems in Jimeta Water Supply at Bekaji, Jimeta – 100% completion.

20. Provision of solar-powered water scheme at Fintiri 1000 Housing Estate, Malkohi, Jimeta – 60% completion.

21. Rehabilitation/upgrade of Numan Water Treatment Plant, including 15 km reticulation – 92% completion.

22. Construction of 55m³ EWT at Numan General Hospital – 100% completion.

23. Rehabilitation/upgrade of Ganye water supply scheme, including 11 km pipeline – 90% completion.

24. Rehabilitation/upgrade of Shelleng water supply scheme, including 5.7 km pipeline – 100% completion.

In conclusion, the Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri-led administration has demonstrated a strong commitment to addressing water resource challenges in the state through strategic interventions.

With numerous projects completed and others nearing completion, the government’s efforts have significantly improved access to clean water and sanitation services across various communities.

These initiatives not only enhance the quality of life for residents but also align with global sustainable development goals, ensuring the efficient management of water resources for current and future generations.