Government tasked to Fight Anything obstructing Girl’s Education

As part of agenda-setting for girls education for the next education administration in Oyo State, Nigeria, girls from select secondary schools have expressed their expectations from the next administration.

This was part of activities during the screening of the documentary — Breaking Barriers: The Journey of Girls Education in Nigeria.

Speaking at the screening of the 21-minute documentary, Executive Director of Onelife Initiative explained that the idea behind the documentary and bringing them to a cinema was to give them a new learning experience.

“We also want to hear from them on what they want the government and other stakeholders to do to further improve the quality of their education especially now that the elections are here and new and old political office holders will be setting new agenda at the federal and state level on education.”

While giving the opening remark, the representative of the ministry of Education, Mr. Oladapo, J.O, Deputy Director, Secondary School Services of the Ministry of Education explained that research has pointed to the high intelligent quotient of females over the world.

“Several of them are being incorporated into public affairs. When girls are denied education, they are denied opportunities to showcase their talent and also contribute to nation building.”

The film screening which held at Filmhouse Cinema, Samonda on the 15th of March, 2023 was organised by Onelife Initiative in partnership with Youthhub Africa and with support from Malala Fund.

Also present at the screening were representatives from the State Universal Basic Education Board of Oyo State (SUBEB), Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), National Teachers’ Institute (NTI) and also Oyo State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Inclusion.

Six schools were represented at the screening — Immanuel Secondary School 1 and 2, Sango; Immanuel Grammar School, Sango; Oba Akinbiyi Secondary School, Mokola; Humani Alaga Secondary School, Sango and Eleyele Secondary School, Eleyele, Ibadan. The students on the panel were Omolaja Blessing, Eleyele Secondary School and Obiakor Esther, Oba Akinbiyi Secondary School. Others on the panel were Mrs. Abiola Oluwayemisi, Oyo State Ministry of Education; and Mrs. Omotayo Adebayo, Haven Initiative.