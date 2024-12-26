Governing council pledges fairness in UniAbuja VC tussle

The Governing Council of the University of Abuja (UniAbuja) has reaffirmed its dedication to ensuring fairness and transparency in the ongoing crisis surrounding the process of selecting a new Vice Chancellor (VC).

In a statement released in Abuja, the Council, led by its Chairman, Air Vice Marshal Saddiq Isma’ila Kaita (rtd), emphasised its commitment to upholding due process in line with the university’s statutes.

The Council assured the university community that all candidates vying for the position would be evaluated strictly based on merit and established guidelines.

Rejecting allegations of favouritism and interference, the Council described such claims as baseless attempts to derail the selection process.

It reiterated that the procedures for selecting the new VC adhered strictly to the university’s rules and templates, ensuring a level playing field for all candidates.

“The Council remains resolute in its commitment to transparency, accountability, and excellence,” the statement read, adding that external interventions are not a solution to the ongoing tensions surrounding the coveted VC position.

The Council also condemned the actions of individuals attempting to disrupt the university’s academic environment through baseless allegations and blackmail. Such behaviour, it noted, undermined efforts to improve the institution for students, staff, and the nation.

In light of these challenges, the Council Chairman appealed for patience, unity, and collaboration within the university community.

He urged stakeholders to prioritise the welfare and progress of the institution over personal interests, stressing that no amount of pressure would compromise the commitment to a fair and transparent selection process.

To facilitate mediation and consultation with key stakeholders, including the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Council postponed a planned Senate meeting.

The chairman assured the university community that the ongoing investigations and selection procedures would be conducted with integrity, ensuring that the University of Abuja maintains its reputation as a centre of academic excellence.

Tensions have risen at UniAbuja following the departure of the former VC, Prof. Abdul Rasheed Na’Allah, on July 1. Reports indicate that some factions have raised concerns over the candidacy of Prof. Aisha Maikudi, a Professor of International Law, alleging that she was favoured through accelerated promotions to position her for the role.

The Council, however, reiterated its determination to address these concerns responsibly and uphold the integrity of the selection process in the best interest of the university and the nation.