Gov Yusuf’s aide resigns, defects to APC

Abdulraham Mai Kadama, Senior Special Assistant on Entrepreneurship to Abba Kabir Yusuf, the Kano State governor, has resigned from his position and defected from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mai Kadama’s defection followed a meeting with Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin in Abuja.

Prior to his departure from the NNPP, he was a notable figure in the Kwankwasiyya movement in Plateau State and led the G-6 faction in Kano State.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Deputy Senate President Jibrin welcomed Mai Kadama to the APC, highlighting that his move is aimed at promoting good governance and accelerating development in Kano and Nigeria. “Today, we welcome Abdulraham Mai Kadama Kwankwasiyya to the APC. He visited my residence in Abuja, where he symbolically set aside the red cap and embraced the APC, the largest political party in Africa,” Jibrin said.

Jibrin noted that with his shift to the APC, Mai Kadama has adopted the new name Mai Kadama Maliya.

Mai Kadama also announced his resignation as the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Kano State on Entrepreneurship II.

Mai Kadama Maliya urged his young political allies to join the APC, stressing the party’s commitment to improving living standards, the statement said.