Gov Yusuf’s aide dies 24 hours after swearing in

Ahmad Bunkure, the newly appointed Special Adviser on works to Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano state, has passed away.

Bunkure died on Wednesday in Egypt.

He was among 13 Special Advisers, seven Commissioners and six Permanent Secretaries sworn in on Monday at the Kano State government house.

Governor Yusuf in a statement on Wednesday by his spokesperson, Sunusi Bature, described his death as a tragic and irreplaceable loss to the state, his family and the wider political community.

“This is a heartbreaking moment for us as a government,” the governor said.

“Engr. Bunkure was a man of immense talent and professionalism. His expertise was vital to our vision for transforming Kano State’s infrastructure. His loss is an irreplaceable tragedy, not only to his family but also to the entire Kano political and professional community.”

The governor prayed for Allah’s mercy on the deceased and extended his heartfelt condolences to the family, urging them to find solace in the legacy of dedication and integrity that Engr. Bunkure left behind.

“He will be remembered as a man of principle and an exemplary public servant,” he added.