Gov Yusuf vows to sustain minimum wage, fight corruption

Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has reiterated his administration’s commitment to fight corruption to a standstill in the state.

This is as he promised that the implementation of minimum wage will be sustained due to the state transparency and accountability crusade launched by his administration.

The governor disclosed this while receiving the executive members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) who were in the state for a stakeholders meeting.

A statement by the governor’s spokesman, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, stated that all sources of corruption and financial leakages in the state were blocked to ensure honesty in the policies of the present administration.

He told the visitors that the minimum wage implementation was not an easy task, especially if one considers the amount of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and the additional burden of over N6 billion monthly to sustain the increment.

The governor however said despite the situation, his administration would not let others citizens to suffer, assuring that measures are being taken to ensure improvement in the IGR.

On his part, NLC Chairman, Mr. Joe Ajaero commended the governor for his concern for residents of the state and appealed to other governors to follow suit.