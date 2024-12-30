Gov Yusuf transforming Kano despite enormous challenges -Aides

Against all odds, Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf is weathering the storms and changing the face of Kano, Nigeria’s most populous state, through policy formulation and implementation, his aides on media and public enlightenment said.

Speaking on the successes recorded and the challenges surmounted in the last 12 months, the governor’s aides, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Director General, Media and publicity and Ismail Murtala Zawa’I, Senior Special Assistant on media awareness listed several accomplishments in human and infrastructure developments in the state.

The declaration of a state of emergency on education, the duo said, has set the tone for education revival in Kano, which was neglected by the previous administration.

“Our schools, which should be sanctuaries of knowledge, discipline and growth are in deplorable state. Dilapidated infrastructure is a common sight -roofs caving in, walls crumbling and classrooms that can no longer provide a safe and conducive learning environment,” Governor Yusuf had said on June 8.

Zawa’i said despite the daunting challenges, the governor had renovated schools in rural and urban areas providing over 7000 school furniture with text books and other learning materials.

“Consistent with his desire to promote education, only yesterday, about 200 students (out 1001 beneficiaries) returned from India after successfully completing their masters degree programmes,” said the aide.

The aides said even in the 2025 budget currently before the state house of assembly, education got the lion share of about 31 per cent of the entire budget, which is above 21 per cent African minimum.

Establishment of Advisory Council (Shura council) headed by Professor Emeritus Shehu Ahmad Said Galadanci by Kano State government also excited many Kano residents.

The spokesperson for the governor, Dawakin Tofa, said the creation of the council is aimed at promoting inclusive governance and enhancing policymaking through community engagement.

Prominent religious leaders and experienced technocrats were named members of the council, which residents believed would put Kano State on the development pedestal as a pace setter in achieving ambitious governance targets.

Prominent members of the council include Professor Emeritus Muhammad Sani Zahraddeen, Professor Salisu Shehu,Dr Muhammad Borodo, Major General Muhammad Inuwa Idris,Alhaji Sabiu Bako among others.

The council would play an active role similar to the Lagos State Governance Advisory Council,GAG,which ensured continuity in policy formulation and implementation propelling the state to an enviable heights.

Another area the state government under Yusuf achieved a break through according his aides is the settlement of pension liabilities owed over 5,000 pensioners in the state.

Another media aide Alhajiji Nagoda said construction of the Danagundi and Tal’udu interchange bridge and flyover embarked upon by Governor Yusuf administration would help address traffic congestion in Kano city.