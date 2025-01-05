Gov Yusuf to swear in new commissioners Monday, makes fresh appointments

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has approved a series of appointments aimed at strengthening his administration’s delivery of good governance.

According to his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the appointments, which take immediate effect include Hon. Ahmad Muhammad as Special Adviser on Publicity.

Muhammad brings a wealth of experience, having served three terms as Chairman of Dawakin Tofa Local Government and as the former APC State Organizing Secretary.

SPONSOR AD

The Governor also named Engr. Ahmad as Special Adviser on Works, signaling a renewed focus on infrastructure development.

Additionally, Malam Sani Abdullahi Tofa was appointed Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties.

Tofa has served as a Khadi of the Sharia Court in Kano and Abuja, a retired Permanent Secretary in the Kano State Civil Service, and a former Director General of the Kano State Shari’a Commission.

Similarly, the Governor also appointed Hon. Ibrahim Jibrin Fagge as Chairman, Local Government Service Commission and Hajia Ladidi Ibrahim Garko as Chairman, Kano State Civil Service Commission.

The two appointees were the immediate past Commissioners of Finance and Tourism respectively.

Bature further revealed that the Governor has scheduled the swearing in ceremony for Monday, 6th January, 2025, at 11am in the Ante-Chamber of the Kano Government House.

The ceremony will also include the inauguration of seven commissioner nominees recently screened by the Kano State House of Assembly, as well as all newly appointed Special Advisers.

“These appointments underscore Governor Yusuf’s commitment to assembling a competent team to drive the state’s development agenda,” he added.