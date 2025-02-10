Gov Yusuf swears in new SSG

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State, on Monday, swore in Umar Farouk Ibrahim as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

The swearing-in ceremony held at the governor’s Office, was a low-key event and was officiated by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Haruna Isa Dederi.

Daily Trust reports that the appointment is coming months after the sack of the Abudullahi Baffa Bichi who was dropped from the cabinet alongside the Chief of Staff and five other commissioners.

SPONSOR AD

According to the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Ibrahim was selected based on his extensive experience and expertise, which are expected to play a vital role in advancing the administration’s development agenda and keeping the state on track with its goals.

Ibrahim has over three decades of distinguished public service to his new role.

His career in the civil service, spanning from 1987 to 2023, has been marked by key leadership positions that significantly contributed to the governance and administrative structure of Kano State.

From March 2001 to May 2015, Ibrahim served as the Permanent Secretary for Research, Evaluation, and Political Affairs in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government.

In this capacity, he was instrumental in analyzing key policy options, advising the government on viable alternatives, and overseeing the implementation of these policies across various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

Following this, from June 2015 to March 2016, Ibrahim held the position of Permanent Secretary for the Administration and General Services Directorate.

Ahmadu Bello University in 1985, followed by several professional certificates that further enriched his qualifications.

Governor Yusuf expressed confidence that Ibrahim’s appointment would significantly contribute to realizing his administration’s vision for Kano State, emphasizing the importance of experienced leadership in steering the state toward sustained development and growth.