Gov Yusuf suspends Kano MD over illegal sale of grain

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has directed for the immediate suspension of the Managing Director, Kano Agricultural Supply Company (KASCO), Dr. Tukur Dayyabu Minjibir.

Secretary to the Kano State Government, Dr. Abdullahi Bichi, attributed the development to alleged misconduct.

Bichi conveyed the Governor’s directive in a letter dated 12th September 2023.

It said, “the Managing Director is suspended for alleged involvement in an inappropriate sale of grains belonging to the Kano State Government.

‘’Dr. Dayyabu is directed to hand over the affairs of the company to the most senior officer immediately pending the outcome of further investigation,” the statement said.

Daily Trust reports that the Kano State Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) had recently dragged a former managing director of Agricultural Supply Company Ltd. (KASCO), Bala Mohammed, and four others to court over the alleged diversion of over N4 billion in grants into private accounts.

