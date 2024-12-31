Gov Yusuf signs N719bn 2025 budget into law

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has signed the 2025 Appropriation Bill of N719 billion into law.
Daily Trust reported that the governor had presented the sum of N549,755,417,663.00 before the state House of Assembly on November 8, 2024.
However, the Assembly on Tuesday approved the 2025 Appropriation Law to the tune of N719,755,417,663.00, containing an increase of N170 billion.
According to the Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, Jibril Ismail Falgore, the total expected receipts for the year 2025 are estimated at N549,160,417,663.00, out of which the sum of N75,718,779,890.00 is to be generated internally (IGR). This shows that the internally generated revenue estimate accounts for approximately 13.8 per cent of the total expected earnings for 2025.
The remaining 86 per cent of expected earnings is to come through Federation Accounts and Capital receipts.
The new budget size is recommended to stand at N719,755,417,663.00, composed of recurrent expenditure of N262,670,660,562.68 representing 36 per cent and Capital expenditure standing at N457,084,757,200.32 represents 64 per cent.
The budget, which was titled the “Budget of Hope, Human Capital, and Economic Development, is intended to prioritize the provision of quality education, access to healthcare services, infrastructure, water and rural development, security, poverty reduction, agriculture, human capital, and economic development.”
Speaking shortly after signing the law, Governor Yusuf said the budget “aims to empower communities and stimulate economic growth. It also prioritizes education, healthcare delivery, agriculture, and social welfare so as to address poverty and create opportunities for all of us, especially the younger generation.”
“Let me seize this opportunity to also register the government’s appreciation as well as that of the good citizens of Kano State to the entire members of the State Assembly under the leadership of Mr. Speaker. We appreciate your commitment, we appreciate your resilience, especially the timing between my presentation and your presentation of this budget,” he added.