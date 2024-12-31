Gov Yusuf signs N719bn 2025 budget into law

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has signed the 2025 Appropriation Bill of N719 billion into law.

Daily Trust reported that the governor had presented the sum of N549,755,417,663.00 before the state House of Assembly on November 8, 2024. However, the Assembly on Tuesday approved the 2025 Appropriation Law to the tune of N719,755,417,663.00, containing an increase of N170 billion. According to the Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, Jibril Ismail Falgore, the total expected receipts for the year 2025 are estimated at N549,160,417,663.00, out of which the sum of N75,718,779,890.00 is to be generated internally (IGR). This shows that the internally generated revenue estimate accounts for approximately 13.8 per cent of the total expected earnings for 2025. 2025: Alia signs N550bn budget into law

2015: Hope in pervasive hopeless

The remaining 86 per cent of expected earnings is to come through Federation Accounts and Capital receipts.